What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

With this announcement, the party has declared candidates for 58 out of 70 constituencies.

Among the prominent names in this list are former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who will contest from Karawal Nagar, and sitting MLA Abhay Verma, the candidate from Lakshmi Nagar.