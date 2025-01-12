Delhi polls: BJP releases 2nd list of candidates
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
With this announcement, the party has declared candidates for 58 out of 70 constituencies.
Among the prominent names in this list are former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who will contest from Karawal Nagar, and sitting MLA Abhay Verma, the candidate from Lakshmi Nagar.
Candidate details
Other prominent candidates in BJP's 2nd list
The second list also features Neelam Pahalwan, who will contest from Najafgarh, a seat earlier held by former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot.
Gahlot switched to the BJP last year and has been fielded by the party from Bijwasan constituency.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana's son Harish Khurana will contest from Moti Nagar.
Candidate reaction
Mishra expresses gratitude for BJP candidacy
Upon his nomination, Mishra took to social media to express his gratitude.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for his candidature, he said, "I am very grateful to the respected Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji, National President Mr. @JPNadda ji and the national and state leadership of the party for making me the BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar."
Election strategy
BJP's candidate selection strategy and election goals
The BJP's first list of candidates, released earlier this month, featured big names like Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma and BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had stressed that candidates were selected on the basis of "winnability" and popularity.
He had said this mix would bolster their organizational efforts in defeating AAP and forming a government in Delhi.
Election dates
Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February
The assembly elections will be held on February 5 and results will be declared three days later on February 8.
While the BJP hopes to return to power after being out of power in the state for 26 years, AAP hopes to win a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, Congress is also hoping for a strong performance.