Summarize Simplifying... In short Manipur, India, is experiencing renewed unrest with six houses set ablaze and a woman killed, just days after peace talks between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

This surge in violence, which has left over 200 dead and thousands homeless since May last year, was triggered by a protest march and a dispute over Scheduled Tribe status.

The once peaceful Jiribam district has also been affected, with a recent increase in violent incidents. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The attack occurred on Thursday evening

Manipur sees unrest again; 6 houses torched, woman killed

By Chanshimla Varah 05:35 pm Nov 08, 202405:35 pm

What's the story A woman, identified as Zosangkim, was killed after armed militants torched her house in Manipur's Jiribam district. The attack occurred on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village, a tribal settlement. Police said at least six other houses were also set ablaze in the attack. "Preliminary reports suggested that several villagers managed to flee during the attack and took shelter in nearby forest. At least six houses were severely damaged due to the arson," a senior officer said.

Escalating conflict

Jiribam district witnesses surge in ethnic violence

This latest attack comes just days after peace talks were held between Meitei and Kuki community MLAs in New Delhi to resolve the ongoing conflict. Jiribam district had largely remained untouched by the ethnic violence ravaging Imphal Valley and adjacent hills, but it recently saw an uptick in violent incidents. The violence escalated after a farmer's mutilated body was found in June. The incident was followed by a gunfire in September, which killed six people.

Rising toll

Over 200 deaths reported due to ongoing ethnic violence

Since May last year, more than 200 people have lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur. Thousands have been left homeless as communities have split along ethnic lines. The violence broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was held in the hill areas to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.