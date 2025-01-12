Congress promises ₹8,500/month to educated unemployed youth in Delhi
What's the story
The Congress party has launched a new scheme, "Yuva Udaan Yojana," promising to give ₹8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth in Delhi if voted to power.
Party leader Sachin Pilot made the announcement at a press conference on National Youth Day.
The scheme aims to bridge the education-employment gap by providing financial assistance and practical work experience opportunities.
Election strategy
'Yuva Udaan Yojana' part of Congress's broader election strategy
The "Yuva Udaan Yojana" is one of the five guarantees the Congress party is promising as part of its larger plan to focus on welfare schemes and financial incentives.
The announcement comes after two other schemes: "Pyari Didi Yojana," promising ₹2,500 monthly to eligible women, and "Jeevan Raksha Yojana," offering up to ₹25 lakh in health insurance coverage.
These pledges are key to Congress's campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.
Political critique
Congress criticizes BJP and AAP's approach to youth issues
The Congress has remained out of power in Delhi since December 2013, with AAP winning a historic 67 and 62 seats in the 2015 and 2020 elections, respectively.
In the elections, AAP had won 67 and 62 seats, respectively, while Congress failed to win any.
Pilot also slammed both the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AAP-led Delhi government for their ineffective approach toward youth issues.
Manifesto formulation
Congress leverages grassroots feedback for election manifesto
Despite past electoral failures, the Congress is using grassroots feedback to draft these guarantees in its election manifesto.
The party's emphasis on youth and women seeks to establish it as an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and AAP in Delhi.
Pilot appealed to voters to vote for Congress for meaningful governance and a better future, adding the financial assistance isn't for those "sitting at home" but for youths who can prove their skills in companies or organizations.