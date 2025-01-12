What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of slum demolitions in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at Shakur Basti, he said he won't contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections if Shah withdraws cases against slum dwellers and rehabilitates them on their original land.

Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to demolish slums if they win elections.