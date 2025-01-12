'Won't contest Delhi polls if...': Kejriwal's 'slum' dare to Shah
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of slum demolitions in Delhi.
Addressing a press conference at Shakur Basti, he said he won't contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections if Shah withdraws cases against slum dwellers and rehabilitates them on their original land.
Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to demolish slums if they win elections.
Scheme critique
Kejriwal criticizes BJP's housing scheme for slum dwellers
Kejriwal also slammed the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, terming it a "complete eyewash."
He alleged that the BJP-led central government has only built 4,700 flats for slum dwellers in five years, leaving 4 lakh households without proper housing.
At this rate, he said, it would take 1,000 years to house all slum residents.
Land acquisition
Kejriwal accuses BJP of prioritizing land acquisition
The former Delhi chief minister accused the BJP of putting land acquisition ahead of slum residents' welfare.
He alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor altered land use policies on December 27 to allow slum demolitions immediately after elections.
Kejriwal also alleged that the Railways had already tendered land occupied by slums on September 30.
Counterclaims
Union Minister Puri dismisses Kejriwal's allegations
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed Kejriwal's allegations as baseless and accused the AAP government of stalling central housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
"Since 2006, it has been the state government's duty to regulate unauthorized colonies, but the AAP government did not cooperate," Puri said.
He further accused Kejriwal of using misleading claims to divert attention from governance failures.
Education critique
Puri criticizes AAP's education initiatives
Puri also slammed AAP's education initiatives, accusing them of counting toilets as classrooms and misusing funds.
He said a shortage of 6,000 teachers went against AAP's promise of world-class education.
The AAP is hoping to win a third consecutive term in Delhi after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with results on February 8.