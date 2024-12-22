Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, has launched welfare schemes for women and the elderly, including the Sanjeevani Yojana, offering free healthcare to seniors over 60.

The Mahila Samman Yojana will provide financial support for women's education and household expenses.

To ensure maximum participation, the AAP will conduct a doorstep registration drive, requiring residents to verify their voter IDs.

The schemes will be launched on Monday

Kejriwal announces doorstep registration for women, elderly welfare schemes

By Chanshimla Varah 04:44 pm Dec 22, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced doorstep registration for two new welfare schemes starting Monday. He said that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana will offer ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women above 18 in Delhi. This would go up to ₹2,100 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls. "Women don't have to go anywhere... our volunteers will come to your home and complete the registration," he announced.

Healthcare initiative

Sanjeevani Yojana to provide free healthcare for seniors

Another initiative announced by Kejriwal is the Sanjeevani Yojana, which provides free healthcare to senior citizens aged 60 and above. Under this scheme, treatment costs in government and private hospitals are covered irrespective of income level. Kejriwal stressed that the middle class often struggles to afford healthcare during retirement, and this scheme would help ease such worries.

Scheme impact

Kejriwal highlights benefits of Mahila Samman Yojana

Addressing a press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal emphasized the significance of these schemes. He said the Mahila Samman Yojana would help women manage household expenses and seek higher education. "This ₹2,100 will help daughters complete their college education and enable housewives to handle rising household expenses or fulfill their personal aspirations," he said.

Registration process

Doorstep registration drive and voter ID verification

To ensure maximum participation, the registration drive for these schemes will be carried out door-to-door by AAP teams. Kejriwal asked residents to keep their voter IDs handy for verification at the time of registration. "Check if your voter ID is active. If it has been canceled, inform us..., and we will ensure it is reinstated," he added. The AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in the upcoming elections after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the last election.