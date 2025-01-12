Delhi CM Atishi starts crowdfunding campaign for Assembly elections
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, has started a crowdfunding campaign to fund her candidacy in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
She released an online donation link at a press conference on Sunday, saying she needs ₹40 lakh for her election campaign.
"The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty," she said.
Counterclaim
Atishi responds to BJP's allegations, seeks public support
Atishi also addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegations of a projected ₹2,026 crore loss due to a scrapped excise policy.
She implied that the BJP may have enough money from elsewhere and therefore doesn't need public donations.
"Perhaps they have collected enough money from their friends and through government contracts and they do not need to collect funds for contesting elections," she said.
Election battle
Atishi to contest against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri
Atishi is contesting for re-election from the Kalkaji assembly seat, where she is challenged by former Member of Parliament and BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.
This comes after senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform in December for his campaign in Jangpura.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.