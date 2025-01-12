What's the story

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, has started a crowdfunding campaign to fund her candidacy in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

She released an online donation link at a press conference on Sunday, saying she needs ₹40 lakh for her election campaign.

"The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty," she said.