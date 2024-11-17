The incident took place on November 13 (Representational image)

Biker dies after Congress leader's son crushes him with SUV

What's the story A 39-year-old man died after Prajwal Shetty, the son of senior Karnataka Congress leader Devi Prasad Shetty, allegedly ran over him with his SUV in Udupi district. The incident took place on November 13 when the Thar SUV, allegedly driven by Prajwal, rammed into the victim's motorbike near Shirva around 5:00am. CCTV footage of the incident showed the SUV speeding and colliding with the bike.

Victim succumbs to injuries, Shetty arrested and released

The victim of the hit-and-run, 39-year-old Mohammad Hussain, suffered critical injuries in the collision. Though he was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident, Hussain died of his injuries the next night. Shirva Police arrested Prajwal on November 14 and seized the SUV involved in the accident. However, he was reportedly released on bail soon after his arrest.

