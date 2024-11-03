Summarize Simplifying... In short A lab assistant performed an ECG on a patient while watching a tutorial on YouTube, causing an uproar on social media.

The medical college principal, BS Jodha, has promised a thorough investigation and necessary action.

ECGs, which provide crucial information about heart health, are typically performed by trained technicians. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred during Diwali holidays

'Technician on Diwali leave,' lab assistant performs ECG watching YouTube

By Chanshimla Varah 09:50 am Nov 03, 202409:50 am

What's the story A state-run hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur is under the scanner after a lab attendant allegedly performed an electrocardiogram (ECG) on a patient watching a YouTube video. The incident occurred at the Satellite Hospital in Pawta during the Diwali holidays. Per PTI, the patient's family complained about their relative's safety since the attendant had no medical training or experience, to which the latter replied that he had no other option as no one was around.

Investigation launched

Video evidence prompts administrative inquiry

Despite the patient's family objecting, he allegedly went ahead with the procedure, saying that everything has been installed in the right place and that the machine would do whatever work it needed to do. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with the lab attendant admitting his lack of qualifications and experience in performing ECGs. The video evidence has led to an administrative inquiry into the incident.

Official response

Medical college principal assures necessary action

Principal BS Jodha of the associated medical college has assured that necessary actions will be taken after a thorough investigation of the incident and review of the video evidence. An ECG is used to assess how well the heart is performing. It can provide valuable information, such as the possibility of coronary artery narrowing, a heart attack, or an irregular heartbeat such as atrial fibrillation.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here