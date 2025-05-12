What's the story

Residents in Delhi are getting ready for a hefty increase in their power bills this summer peak season in May-June.

The increase, between 7 and 10%, is due to a revision in the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC).

The hike, which has been approved by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), will be applicable to all three major power distribution companies (discoms) in the national capital.