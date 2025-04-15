Delhi-NCR braces for intense heatwave; IMD predicts temperatures above 42°
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heatwave in Delhi-NCR in the coming days.
The weather agency predicted that the maximum temperature will reach 42°C by April 17, signaling the onset of a scorching summer.
Initially, clear skies are expected to rule the region's weather. However, from April 16, partly cloudy skies might develop with heatwave conditions as mercury rises further.
IMD advises precautions amid rising temperatures
According to the latest bulletin from the IMD, Delhi will continue to see mainly clear skies on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures in the 39-41°C range and minimum temperatures in the 22-24°C range.
The weather agency has advised the national capital's residents to remain hydrated and restrict time spent outdoors during peak afternoon hours.
Vulnerable groups have also been advised to take precautionary measures; farmers have been urged to protect their crops and livestock from the impending heatwave.
IMD warns of extreme weather conditions across India
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also likely to continue in Rajasthan till April 19.
Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and western Madhya Pradesh are likely to see high temperatures from today till April 18.
The weather department has also warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh.
Lightning, hail, and wind reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour have been predicted for isolated areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts on Friday.