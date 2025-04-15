What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heatwave in Delhi-NCR in the coming days.

The weather agency predicted that the maximum temperature will reach 42°C by April 17, signaling the onset of a scorching summer.

Initially, clear skies are expected to rule the region's weather. However, from April 16, partly cloudy skies might develop with heatwave conditions as mercury rises further.