'Armed, extremely dangerous': Gujarat man on FBI's 'most wanted' list
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped up its search for Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a 34-year-old from Gujarat, India.
Patel features on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for murdering his wife, Palak, in April 2015.
The crime was committed at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Hanover, Maryland, where they both worked.
Crime details
Patel's crime and charges detailed
Patel reportedly attacked his wife with a kitchen knife in the shop's backroom during a late-night shift.
Per reports, Palak wanted to return to India as their visas had expired, but her husband wanted to remain in the US.
CCTV footage of the incident showed the couple walking toward the kitchen before Patel went out of sight.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Twitter Post
FBI's announcement
WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the #FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel.— FBI (@FBI) January 15, 2025
If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI. https://t.co/f4NEKw2Rvi pic.twitter.com/9TvpMPlIEp
Reward announcement
FBI offers reward for information on Patel
The FBI has announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Patel's arrest.
In an X post, the agency urged the public, "WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel... contact the FBI."
Public appeal
FBI seeks public assistance in capturing Patel
Gordon B Johnson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, stressed that "the extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI's Top Ten List."
"We will never forget, and will not rest until he is located, captured and brought to justice," the official had said.
An arrest warrant was issued against him in April 2015, following which he fled to avoid prosecution.