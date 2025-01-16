What's the story

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped up its search for Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a 34-year-old from Gujarat, India.

Patel features on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for murdering his wife, Palak, in April 2015.

The crime was committed at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Hanover, Maryland, where they both worked.