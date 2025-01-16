What to expect at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20
What's the story
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, returning to the White House after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.
The inauguration ceremony will feature a formal swearing-in, musical performances, a parade, and a number of formal balls.
Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office along with Trump.
Day's schedule
Inauguration day to begin with church service
The inauguration day will start with a service at St. John's Church in Washington DC, and tea at the White House.
The main event will start with musical performances and opening remarks on the West Lawn of the US Capitol building at 09:30 EST (14:30 GMT).
After taking the oath of office, Trump will deliver his inaugural address detailing his goals for the next four years.
Star-studded event
Musical performances to grace Trump's inauguration
The inauguration ceremony will include performances by country singer Carrie Underwood, who will sing "America the Beautiful," opera singer Christopher Macchio, and Lee Greenwood, a long-time friend of Trump.
The Village People, an American disco group, will also perform at one of the inaugural balls on Monday and at Trump's victory rally on Sunday.
Trump had regularly played the group's songs at his rallies during the campaign, including Macho Man and YMCA.
VIP guests
High-profile attendees and corporate interest in inauguration
The inauguration is expected to attract some 200,000 attendees in Washington DC, including supporters and protesters.
Among the notable attendees are outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos are also reported to attend and sit together at the ceremony.
Live coverage
$170 million raised for his upcoming inauguration
As of last week, Trump had raised more than $170 million for his forthcoming inauguration, a record sum, as tech leaders and wealthy fundraisers wrote hefty checks to help fund the ceremony.
According to Federal Election Commission data, Trump's presidential inaugural committee has raised more than double the amount raised by Biden four years ago for his inauguration, which totaled almost $62 million.