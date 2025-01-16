What's the story

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, ending a 15-month-long conflict in Gaza that started with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The deal was mediated by Qatar and Egypt with the facilitation of the United States.

After the ceasefire deal, senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya called the October 7 attack a "military accomplishment" and "source of pride for our people."

Al-Haya also called the ceasefire agreement a "historic moment" and a defeat for Israel.