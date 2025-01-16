October 7 a 'source of pride': Hamas leader after ceasefire
What's the story
Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, ending a 15-month-long conflict in Gaza that started with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The deal was mediated by Qatar and Egypt with the facilitation of the United States.
After the ceasefire deal, senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya called the October 7 attack a "military accomplishment" and "source of pride for our people."
Al-Haya also called the ceasefire agreement a "historic moment" and a defeat for Israel.
Hamas statement
Hamas leader hails October 7 attack as 'Source of pride'
Despite the ceasefire, the top Hamas negotiator in the truce and hostage talks warned the group would continue to destroy Israel, looking toward Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a "compass."
"Our people will expel the occupation from our land and from Jerusalem at the earliest time possible," Al-Hayya was quoted as saying by Times of Israel.
"Our enemy will never see a moment of weakness from us," he added.
Hostage release
Ceasefire agreement sparks mixed emotions among families
The ceasefire agreement has drawn mixed reactions, especially from families of hostages and displaced Palestinians.
Yifat Zailer, a relative of one of the hostages, voiced her anxiety over their fate to AP, saying, "I want to know already if they're coming back."
The first phase of the agreement includes releasing 33 women, children, older adults, and wounded civilians in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
War aftermath
Gaza war leaves vast areas uninhabitable
Furthermore, Israel will free 1,000 Palestinian inmates who were not part of the October 7 attacks and release an unidentified number of Palestinian prisoners in Gaza or overseas.
As part of the deal, humanitarian aid would be transported to the enclave, and hospitals and health care facilities would be reconstructed.
The war in Gaza has rendered large swathes uninhabitable, displacing nearly 90% of its population.
The conflict has caused over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.