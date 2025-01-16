Influencer tortured baby, gave expired medicines to boost followers; arrested
What's the story
A 34-year-old social media influencer from Queensland has been arrested on charges of torturing her baby daughter.
The woman, who was apprehended in Logan, south of Brisbane, on Thursday, allegedly photographed the child in "immense distress and pain" to solicit donations and boost her online followers.
She is also accused of defrauding donors out of $60,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.
Charges detailed
Influencer faces multiple charges including child exploitation
The influencer is charged with several offenses, including administering poison with intent to harm, making child exploitation material, and fraud.
According to Detective Inspector Paul Dalton, the woman allegedly administered unauthorized medicine to her one-year-old daughter between August 6 and October 15 last year.
Dalton said the accused used drugs to "boost her social media profile for financial gain."
Refund process
GoFundMe collaborates with police, refunds donors
Doctors raised the alarm in October when the baby was brought to a hospital for a significant medical episode.
Following months of inquiry, the 34-year-old lady was charged with torture, poisoning, child exploitation, and fraud.
Cops claimed she went to great lengths to obtain the illicit prescriptions and hide her actions, including using leftover medication for another person in their home.
Investigation findings
Child's condition improves, investigation reveals unauthorized medicines
Tests conducted on January 7 confirmed the presence of unauthorized medicines.
Police reports suggest the child would have turned "gravely ill" and could have died had she stayed in her mother's care. The child is now said to be "going well."
"Proactive refunds are being issued to all donors as part of our ongoing commitment to protecting Australian generosity," a GoFundMe spokesperson said.