Israel Defense Forces's Spotify Wrapped meme sparks outrage

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ignited a controversy with a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), imitating Spotify's annual "Wrapped" feature. The IDF employed the format to showcase their "operational accomplishments" in 2024, such as the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. The post also included an entry called "19,000+ Terrorists Eliminated," over a mock album named after NSYNC's hit "Bye Bye Bye."

The IDF's post drew an immediate and divisive online backlash, with detractors accusing it of trivializing violence and human suffering. Some users even made their own "Wrapped" versions to emphasize the humanitarian cost of the Gaza conflict. One user shared a satirical list accusing Israel of war crimes, including mass civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction in Gaza. Another graphic called "Israel's Genocide Wrapped," detailed alleged deaths, displacements, and injuries inflicted on Palestinians since October 2023.

Amnesty International accuses Israel of genocide

Amid the backlash, Amnesty International released a report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. The report highlighted acts such as indiscriminate killings and severe harm under the 1948 Genocide Convention. Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as "a subhuman group unworthy of rights or dignity."

Ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza

As IDF's actions in northern Gaza remain under scrutiny, the conflict continues to escalate. Over 10,000 residents have been evacuated from Beit Lahia amid the growing humanitarian crisis. Israeli forces have also targeted key figures in Hamas and Hezbollah leadership. Despite Israel's claims of self-defense and counter-terrorism, critics argue that their approach exacerbates civilian suffering with no signs of resolution.