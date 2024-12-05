Summarize Simplifying... In short 2024 saw the passing of several influential world leaders.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, UK's former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, Chile's ex-president Sebastian Pinera, Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori, and Pakistani economist and politician Sartaj Aziz all left indelible marks on their nations.

Their deaths, due to various causes, have left significant voids in their respective political landscapes.

Prominent world leaders who died in 2024

Prominent world leaders who died in 2024

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:56 pm Dec 05, 202403:56 pm

What's the story The year 2024 brought an end to an era for many powerful world leaders. The key personalities, who shaped the course of history in their countries, included former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Their deaths ranged from tragic accidents to mysterious disappearances and prolonged illnesses. Here's a look at the list of prominent leaders who died in 2024.

Raisi's reign

Ebrahim Raisi: A leader in Iran's tumultuous times

Ebrahim Raisi, who was Iran's president since August 2021, was one of the most consequential world leaders to pass away in 2024. His presidency was marred by challenges, including public unrest after Mahsa Amini's death. Unfortunately, Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May 2024, leaving a grieving nation and a leadership vacuum at a crucial time for Iran.

Navalny's demise

Alexei Navalny: A voice of opposition silenced

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died under mysterious circumstances in February 2024. A vocal critic of Vladimir Putin, Navalny had been missing from a Russian prison since December 2023. His death was officially announced on February 16, 2024, but the exact cause remains unclear with suspicions of poisoning.

Prescott's legacy

John Prescott: Architect of Labour Party's revival

John Prescott, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007, died on November 20, 2024. A former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman, Prescott was key to breathing life into the Labour Party. His work played a major role in Tony Blair's landslide victory in 1997 after a long spell in opposition.

Latin losses

Sebastian Pinera and Alberto Fujimori: Leaders of Latin America

Chile's two-time president Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash while vacationing in southern Chile on February 6, 2024. The billionaire businessman had served his country from 2010-2014 and again from 2018-2022. In September, Peru mourned the loss of its former president Alberto Fujimori who succumbed after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 86.

Aziz's departure

Sartaj Aziz: Pakistan's influential economist and politician

The year started on a sad note with the demise of Sartaj Aziz, a powerful Pakistani economist and politician, who died on January 2, 2024. Aziz served in several key positions in successive Pakistani governments, including Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor. He was also known for admitting that Pakistan hosted some Afghan Taliban leaders—a claim that Islamabad had long denied.