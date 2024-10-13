Summarize Simplifying... In short India is set to construct one million rainwater harvesting structures by the next monsoon season under the JSJB initiative.

This community-led project, supported by both government and non-government resources, aims to enhance water recharge and ensure a water-secure future.

Each district and municipal corporation will be responsible for building a certain number of these structures, with a pledge to build 80,000 in Gujarat alone.

The initiative aims to enhance groundwater replenishment

India to build 1M rainwater harvesting structures by next monsoon

By Akash Pandey 03:36 pm Oct 13, 202403:36 pm

What's the story India has launched a new initiative, Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari (JSJB), to bolster the country's rainwater harvesting efforts. The government intends to build one million rainwater harvesting structures across the country, ahead of the next monsoon season. These structures will include check dams, percolation tanks, and recharge wells. The main aim of this initiative is to enhance groundwater replenishment across India.

JSJB builds on existing water conservation campaign

The JSJB initiative is an extension of the existing 'Catch the Rain - Where it Falls When it Falls' campaign, launched in 2019. The campaign currently covers 1,592 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts across India. A Jal Shakti ministry official described JSJB as "a community-led initiative which aims to enhance water recharge through rainwater harvesting, aquifer recharge, borewell recharge and recharge shafts."

Initiative to receive widespread support

The Jal Shakti ministry official also emphasized that the JSJB initiative will be supported by both government and non-government resources. These include CSR funds, industrial houses, civic bodies, and water sector enthusiasts. The goal is to ensure a water-secure future through collective efforts. The move comes after the successful implementation of the JSJB in Gujarat's Surat last month.

Districts and corporations tasked with building recharge structures

Under the JSJB initiative, each district will ensure that all villages have at least five recharge structures. Municipal corporations have also been requested to set up at least 10,000 recharge structures in their areas. A special program highlighting the potential of this initiative will be held in Surat today. Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel are likely to pledge to build 80,000 rainwater harvesting structures in Gujarat before next year's monsoon season.