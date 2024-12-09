Adani Group to invest ₹7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan
In a major boost to Rajasthan, Adani Group has announced a whopping ₹7.5 lakh crore investment plan. The announcement was made by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani, at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit today. "The Adani Group plans to invest over ₹7.5 lakh cr across various sectors of the state (Rajasthan) economy," said Adani.
Green energy vision for Rajasthan
Among other things, the investment plan entails the establishment of the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Rajasthan. "We plan to build the world's biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 GW of renewable energy, 2 Million tons of Hydrogen and 1.8 GW of pump hydrostorage," Adani revealed. The ambitious project is likely to turn Rajasthan into a green jobs and sustainable development hub.
Expansion into cement industry
Apart from green energy, the Adani Group has also targeted the cement industry as part of its investment plan. "Beyond energy, Rajasthan is critical to our ambition to become India's largest cement company. We will set up four new cement plants to build additional capacity of 6 million tons per annum in the state," Adani said.
Infrastructure development part of Adani's investment plan
The Adani Group also plans to overhaul the infrastructure in the state. The projects include developing a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport, multi-modal logistics parks, as well as inland container depots (ICDs).
Rising Rajasthan Summit attracts global investors
The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, scheduled from December 9 to 11, is likely to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials. It has already drawn participants from over 32 countries and 20 international organizations. During the summit's opening remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that MoUs worth ₹33 lakh crore have been signed under the Rising Rajasthan initiative.