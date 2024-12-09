Summarize Simplifying... In short Adani Group is set to invest a whopping ₹7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan, aiming to establish the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem.

The plan includes 100 GW of renewable energy, 2 million tons of hydrogen, and 1.8 GW of pump hydrostorage.

Additionally, the group is targeting the cement industry with plans for four new plants, and infrastructure development, including a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport.

This massive investment is expected to transform Rajasthan into a hub for green jobs and sustainable development. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The announcement was made today

Adani Group to invest ₹7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:32 pm Dec 09, 202406:32 pm

What's the story In a major boost to Rajasthan, Adani Group has announced a whopping ₹7.5 lakh crore investment plan. The announcement was made by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani, at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit today. "The Adani Group plans to invest over ₹7.5 lakh cr across various sectors of the state (Rajasthan) economy," said Adani.

Green initiative

Green energy vision for Rajasthan

Among other things, the investment plan entails the establishment of the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Rajasthan. "We plan to build the world's biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 GW of renewable energy, 2 Million tons of Hydrogen and 1.8 GW of pump hydrostorage," Adani revealed. The ambitious project is likely to turn Rajasthan into a green jobs and sustainable development hub.

Cement production

Expansion into cement industry

Apart from green energy, the Adani Group has also targeted the cement industry as part of its investment plan. "Beyond energy, Rajasthan is critical to our ambition to become India's largest cement company. We will set up four new cement plants to build additional capacity of 6 million tons per annum in the state," Adani said.

Infrastructure boost

Infrastructure development part of Adani's investment plan

The Adani Group also plans to overhaul the infrastructure in the state. The projects include developing a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport, multi-modal logistics parks, as well as inland container depots (ICDs).

Summit highlights

Rising Rajasthan Summit attracts global investors

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, scheduled from December 9 to 11, is likely to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials. It has already drawn participants from over 32 countries and 20 international organizations. During the summit's opening remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that MoUs worth ₹33 lakh crore have been signed under the Rising Rajasthan initiative.