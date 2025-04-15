What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has rebuked the Allahabad High Court for an inappropriate observation in a recent sexual violence case.

The remark implied that a woman who was allegedly raped had invited trouble for herself.

However, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih disagreed with the observation, stating that while granting bail may be at the judge's discretion, such unwarranted observations against complainants should be avoided.