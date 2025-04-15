'Parceling liquor': Gujarat police bust smuggling operation using India Post
What's the story
In a major crackdown, the Gujarat Police busted a liquor smuggling racket that used India's official postal service.
The racket was used to send alcohol from Diu, where alcohol is legally available, to the state of Gujarat, which is dry under prohibition laws.
The Gir Somnath district police nabbed the accused from Una town, 15km away from Diu.
Discovery
Suspicious parcels lead to discovery of liquor bottles
Police intercepted a biker near Delwada carrying an unusual parcel from the post office.
During interrogation, two packages inside with genuine postal stamps were discovered. Upon investigation, it was found that they contained 19 bottles of different liquor brands.
Biker Nayan Jethwa confessed to procuring the liquor from Diu and colluding with Mayur Gohil, the Diu postmaster, to smuggle it into Gujarat.
Collaboration
Postmaster's role in smuggling operation uncovered
Gohil reportedly helped in smuggling by stamping the parcels with postal stamps and putting them on India Post delivery vehicles. This was to evade checks at security points.
The postal vehicle's driver was unaware and carried the contraband, thinking they were parcels of mail.
Following Gohil's plan, Jethwa was supposed to receive the packages from the postal van at Vidhyanagar on Delwada Road.
Bust
Police tip-off foils smuggling attempt
Their plans went awry when police were tipped off about the smuggling attempt.
Acting on the information, they intercepted Jethwa while he was attempting to bring the liquor into Gujarat.
Meanwhile, MN Rana, Inspector of the Una police, confirmed that Gohil had misused his position by treating these liquor-filled parcels as regular postal deliveries.
An investigation is still on. Further details are awaited.