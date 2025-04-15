This comes in response to Telangana's increasingly severe and prolonged heatwaves.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said most parts of Telangana registered at least 15 heatwave days in 2024, and some districts over 30 days.

Cities, especially Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities, have been affected badly by the Urban Heat Island effect. This has disproportionately impacted construction workers and daily wage earners.