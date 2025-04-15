Telangana government classifies heatwaves as 'state-specific disaster,' increases compensation
What's the story
The Telangana government has declared heatwaves, sunburns, and sunstrokes as a "state-specific disaster."
The announcement was made by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management.
Under the new order, the state has upped the compensation for families of heatwave victims from ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh per deceased, with the enhanced financial relief provided from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
Funding source
Increased compensation to be funded by SDRF
This comes in response to Telangana's increasingly severe and prolonged heatwaves.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said most parts of Telangana registered at least 15 heatwave days in 2024, and some districts over 30 days.
Cities, especially Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities, have been affected badly by the Urban Heat Island effect. This has disproportionately impacted construction workers and daily wage earners.
Under-recognition
Heatwaves have often been overlooked as a hazard
The government order also recognized that heatwaves have often been neglected as a hazard, as they are difficult to measure and value.
Unlike natural disasters like floods or earthquakes, the impact of heatwaves is mostly internal. They affect health, and death is often underreported, it said.
This is especially true for vulnerable sections like the elderly, women, children, farmers, and daily wage workers in construction.
Compensation guidelines
Eligibility criteria for compensation clarified
Furthermore, the government order clarified that only those deaths that fall under the IMD's definition of heatwave will be compensated.
This includes a temperature of at least 40°C with a deviation of 5-6°C from normal, or persistent temperature above 45°C.
Families of registered farmers under the Rythu Bima scheme can choose between two types of ex-gratia compensation—either under Rythu Bima insurance or SDRF relief.
Verification process
New protocols established for verifying heatwave-related deaths
The new guidelines by the Telangana government also lay down a verification process for deaths due to heatwaves.
Certification by medical officers, police officials, and mandal revenue officers will be required.
Detailed records at the district level will also be maintained to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of compensation.