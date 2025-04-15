What's the story

India will witness an above-average monsoon in 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

It predicted seasonal rainfall at 105% of the long-period average (LPA), with a model error margin of 5%.

LPA is the average rainfall recorded over a specific region for a given time interval (like a month/season) over a lengthy period like 30 or 50 years.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences said the expected above-average rainfall could give a much-needed boost to the agricultural sector.