'Indians first...last': SC judge quotes Ambedkar amid Waqf protests
Justice BR Gavai of the Supreme Court recently referenced BR Ambedkar's vision for a unified India during a speech on Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.
The comments come in the wake of a deeply polarized socio-political row over the new Waqf law.
Justice Gavai emphasized Ambedkar's belief that all citizens should prioritize their identity as Indians above any other affiliations.
Justice Gavai champions Ambedkar's vision of unity
Justice Gavai quoted Ambedkar's vision for national unity: "I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last and nothing else but Indians."
The judge's comments come amid simmering tensions around the new Waqf law, with its critics arguing that it could exacerbate religious divisions within the country.
The resultant tensions have led to violence, with three people being killed and hundreds arrested in West Bengal, along with widespread destruction of property.
Justice Gavai underscores Ambedkar's principles on federalism
Justice Gavai further quoted Ambedkar's views on federalism and the Centre-states power balance.
The architect of India's constitution had been vocal about the inevitability of the power that would accrue in the hands of the Centre.
Quoting Ambedkar, Gavai said, "However much you may deny powers to the center, it is difficult to prevent the Center from becoming strong. Conditions in the modern world are such that centralization of power is inevitable."
Justice Gavai emphasizes Article 32's significance
Justice Gavai also emphasized Article 32's role in safeguarding fundamental rights.
"The Constitution has invested the Supreme Court with these rights and these writs could not be taken away unless and until the Constitution itself is amended by means left open to the Legislature," he quoted Ambedkar.
He also dwelt on how the very concept of "Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity" would be discarded if communalist ideology were to be accepted.