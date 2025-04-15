What's the story

The Supreme Court has sent a strict message to state governments and high courts on dealing with trafficking cases.

The court slammed the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government for their feeble response in a recent case of a trafficked baby.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan has now canceled the bail given to the accused in this case and directed all high courts to ensure lower courts complete trials in such cases within six months.