Supreme Court reprimands UP over child trafficking; sets trial deadline
What's the story
The Supreme Court has sent a strict message to state governments and high courts on dealing with trafficking cases.
The court slammed the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government for their feeble response in a recent case of a trafficked baby.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan has now canceled the bail given to the accused in this case and directed all high courts to ensure lower courts complete trials in such cases within six months.
Guidelines
High courts instructed to expedite child trafficking trials
The court said any failure to implement these guidelines would be treated as contempt of court.
The court issued the orders while hearing anticipatory bail applications filed by the accused in a child trafficking case in Uttar Pradesh.
"The High Court dealt with bail applications callouslyy...Least which was required from High Court while granting bail was to impose a condition to mark presence in police station every week. The police lost track of all accused persons," the court said.
Criticism
SC criticizes Allahabad HC's handling of bail applications
It further expressed dismay over the UP government's half-hearted approach to the matter.
"We are thoroughly disappointed how State of UP handled this and why no appeal was made. No seriousness was showing worth the name," the court stated.
"It appears the accused was longing for a son and then got a son got for ₹4 lakh. If you desire a son.. you cannot go for a trafficked child. He knew that the baby was stolen," the bench noted.
Hospital accountability
SC orders suspension of hospitals involved in child trafficking
Regarding hospitals involved in the trafficking of children, the Supreme Court has directed the suspension of licenses.
"The first step should be to suspend the license of such hospitals," the court said.
The court further directed all accused to surrender and be sent to judicial custody."
It has directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Varanasi, to commit the cases to court of sessions within two weeks and frame charges within one week.