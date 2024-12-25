Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress MLA Reddy has threatened to ban Telugu actor Allu Arjun's films in Telangana, criticizing his recent movie 'Pushpa 2' for glorifying a smuggler's tale.

Congress MLA R Bhoopathi Reddy's comments came on Tuesday

Congress MLA threatens to ban Allu Arjun's films in Telangana

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:08 am Dec 25, 202410:08 am

What's the story R Bhoopathi Reddy, a Congress MLA from Nizamabad (Rural), has sent a stern warning to actor Allu Arjun. According to Hindustan Times, the legislator said on Tuesday that any criticism of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by the actor would not be tolerated. He further threatened that Arjun's films would be banned in the state if he continued his alleged disrespectful behavior toward the CM.

MLA's warning

'What is your contribution to Telangana?'

Reddy stressed that the Congress Party has always stood by the film industry, even giving land in Hyderabad for its development. But he slammed Arjun's recent movie Pushpa 2, saying it doesn't serve society as it narrates a smuggler's tale. The MLA said, "If you (Allu Arjun) talk about our Chief Minister, be cautious. You are from Andhra. You came here to live... What is your contribution to Telangana?"

Actor's rebuttal

Arjun's response to allegations post 'Pushpa 2' screening

Notably, Arjun had earlier replied to CM Reddy's allegations after a woman died and her son was injured during the screening of Pushpa 2. Reddy alleged that Arjun went to the theater despite being denied police permission. The actor called the incident a "pure accident" and denied holding a roadshow or waving at crowds without permission. He also stated that he has no ill feelings toward any department, political leader, or government.

Legal proceedings

Legal action against Arjun following tragic incident

After the unfortunate incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, city police booked Arjun, his security team, and the theater management. The actor was arrested on December 13 but was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on the same day. CM Reddy had accused Arjun of not leaving the theater despite police asking him to, thus extending the crowd's stay.

Industry privileges

CM Reddy's stance on film industry privileges

CM Reddy said while the film industry can avail incentives and subsidies from the government, there won't be any special privileges during untoward incidents like a stampede. He slammed film personalities for supporting Arjun but not showing empathy toward the injured boy. Meanwhile, Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna filed a complaint against Arjun, director Sukumar, and the producers of Pushpa 2 for disrespecting police in the film.