Summarize Simplifying... In short Protests have broken out at a Telangana college following allegations of secret filming in bathrooms.

Students accuse four kitchen staff and a warden of negligence, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Despite no videos found on the suspects' phones, they have been sent for forensic analysis to check for deleted content, ensuring a thorough probe into the matter. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The protest took place on Wednesday

Protests erupt at Telangana college over 'secret filming' in bathrooms

By Chanshimla Varah 02:47 pm Jan 02, 202502:47 pm

What's the story A protest broke out at the CMR Engineering College in Medchal, Telangana, on Wednesday after female hostel residents alleged that the cooking staff secretly recorded them in the bathrooms. The students demanded immediate action against those involved and highlighted major security lapses in their living quarters. The demonstration soon snowballed as representatives from various student unions joined the protesters in solidarity.

Investigation launched

Police initiate investigation into secret filming allegations

In the wake of the protest, local police confirmed they will register a case and start an investigation on the students' complaints. "Our women Sub-Inspector and officials visited the spot and initiated an inquiry," a police official said. The students have accused four members of the cooking staff and a female warden of negligence and misconduct in this matter.

Justice sought

Students demand thorough investigation, police assure justice

While they expressed some satisfaction with the initial action taken by authorities, the students stressed on a thorough and transparent investigation. Addressing these concerns, police assured, "The matter is being taken up seriously, and we will ensure justice is served." "We have already checked the phones of the five suspects, but no videos were found. However, the phones have been sent to the forensic lab to investigate if any videos were deleted," Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Reddy said.