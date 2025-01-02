Protests erupt at Telangana college over 'secret filming' in bathrooms
A protest broke out at the CMR Engineering College in Medchal, Telangana, on Wednesday after female hostel residents alleged that the cooking staff secretly recorded them in the bathrooms. The students demanded immediate action against those involved and highlighted major security lapses in their living quarters. The demonstration soon snowballed as representatives from various student unions joined the protesters in solidarity.
Police initiate investigation into secret filming allegations
In the wake of the protest, local police confirmed they will register a case and start an investigation on the students' complaints. "Our women Sub-Inspector and officials visited the spot and initiated an inquiry," a police official said. The students have accused four members of the cooking staff and a female warden of negligence and misconduct in this matter.
Students demand thorough investigation, police assure justice
While they expressed some satisfaction with the initial action taken by authorities, the students stressed on a thorough and transparent investigation. Addressing these concerns, police assured, "The matter is being taken up seriously, and we will ensure justice is served." "We have already checked the phones of the five suspects, but no videos were found. However, the phones have been sent to the forensic lab to investigate if any videos were deleted," Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Reddy said.