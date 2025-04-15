'Cancel registration': Delhi CM warns schools against arbitrary fee hike
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a strict warning to private schools against arbitrary fee hikes.
The order came after some parents complained that their children were expelled from Model Town's Queen Mary School for protesting against illegal fee hikes.
In a video shared by the CM on X, she is seen asking an official to inform the school that its registration would be canceled.
Fee regulations
Gupta emphasizes adherence to fee hike regulations
Gupta said schools cannot terrorize students or charge exorbitant fees.
"There are rules and regulations (for fee hikes) that must be followed," she said.
"If any school is found indulging in all these, it will have to suffer."
The CM also said notices would be issued to all schools against whom complaints have been received on illegal fee hikes.
Twitter Post
CM speaks to students, parents
आज जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम के दौरान क्वीन मैरी स्कूल, मॉडल टाउन से संबंधित एक मामला सामने आया, जिसमें बच्चों के परिजनों ने गलत तरीके से फीस वसूली और बच्चों को स्कूल से निकाले जाने की शिकायत दर्ज की।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 15, 2025
इस विषय पर तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल जांच कर कड़ी और आवश्यक… pic.twitter.com/gVThK6jFTn
Commitment to transparency
Zero tolerance policy for educational injustices
Gupta reaffirmed the government's dedication to transparency, equal opportunity, and protection of children's rights in education.
"Any form of injustice, exploitation, and irregularity will be tackled with a zero-tolerance policy."
The issue began earlier this month, when parents of several children studying at a private school in Dwarka demonstrated outside the gates, protesting the administration's fee hike.
The parents claimed their children had been placed under "library arrest" since March 20 to force them to pay the increased fee.
Twitter Post
Parents hold protest outside Indraprastha School in Dwarka
VIDEO | Delhi: Parents hold protest outside Indraprastha School in Dwarka over fee hike.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2025
#feehike
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hGrEcyW1fS
Committee
Committee formed to address concerns
Following the protests, Education Minister Ashish Sood said that an inspection team would visit the school.
He also said that all of Delhi's sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) would be inspecting schools and collecting answers to an 18-point questionnaire meant to check compliance.
Sood further stated that a committee including the deputy director of education and the director of accounts had been formed and that the Education Department had set up a dedicated email address for parents to register concerns.