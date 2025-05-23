Karnataka: Gang-rape accused hold victory parade after bail; triggers outrage
What's the story
In a shocking incident, seven men accused of gang-raping a woman in Karnataka's Haveri took out a victory parade after they were released on bail recently.
The Haveri Sessions Court granted them bail after the survivor failed to identify them.
In viral videos, the accused Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri can be seen in a cavalcade of cars and bikes in Akki Alur town, celebrating their release.
Case background
Survivor's statement leads to gang-rape charges
The case dates back to January 8, 2024, when a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by the accused after they barged into the hotel room where she was staying with a male companion.
The incident took place in Hanagal, Karnataka.
Initially registered as moral policing due to the couple's interfaith relationship, police later added gang-rape charges after the survivor's formal statement on January 11.
DEPRAVED: Gang rape accused on a victory procession after securing bail. Haveri tense. Bike rally featured 7 accused A1- Aptab Chandanakatti, A2- Madar Saab Mandakki, A3- Samiwulla Lalanavar, A7- Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, A8- Shoib Mulla, A11- Tausip Choti, A13- Riyaz Savikeri pic.twitter.com/KxJD0EMrv0— Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 23, 2025
Legal proceedings
Survivor's identification failure weakens prosecution's case
A total of 19 people were arrested in connection with the case, including 12 who were released on bail nearly 10 months ago.
The survivor had alleged she was dragged to a nearby forest and gang-raped by seven men.
She had given the same testimony to a court under CRPC Section 164 and even identified the accused.
However, public prosecutor Vijaykumar Patil said that the survivor's reluctance to maintain her previous testimonies in court led to the accused getting bail.