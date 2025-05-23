What's the story

In a shocking incident, seven men accused of gang-raping a woman in Karnataka's Haveri took out a victory parade after they were released on bail recently.

The Haveri Sessions Court granted them bail after the survivor failed to identify them.

In viral videos, the accused Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri can be seen in a cavalcade of cars and bikes in Akki Alur town, celebrating their release.