Delhi witnessed a brief but intense spell of rain on Saturday afternoon, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung area recorded 12.8mm of rainfall between 11:30am and 2:30pm.

Other areas like Lodhi Road and SPS Mayur Vihar received even more precipitation during the same time—17.5mm and 13.5mm, respectively.