Light rain expected in Delhi, Chandigarh to see lightning, thunderstorms
What's the story
Delhi witnessed a brief but intense spell of rain on Saturday afternoon, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung area recorded 12.8mm of rainfall between 11:30am and 2:30pm.
Other areas like Lodhi Road and SPS Mayur Vihar received even more precipitation during the same time—17.5mm and 13.5mm, respectively.
Weather conditions
Wind conditions and temperature in Delhi
IMD also recorded strong wind conditions, saying "Northwesterly surface wind prevailed with speeds up to 28km/h, gusting to 46km/h over Palam airport."
Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 35.9°C, three degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was at 25.8°C, near normal for the season.
Future forecast
Rainfall forecast and temperature rise in Delhi
IMD said, "There has been no major change in minimum and maximum temperatures in the past 24 hours over Delhi."
It also predicts light rains on Sunday along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. However, rainfall will be unlikely after Monday.
The max temperature is likely to rise between 37-39°C on Sunday and then further increase to around 38-40°C on Monday.
Environmental conditions
Air quality and future predictions in Delhi
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at a moderate 189 on Saturday.
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi says, "The air quality of Delhi is likely to remain in the moderate range till Monday, but it may deteriorate to the poor category on Tuesday."
The prediction is in sync with the expected increase in temperatures and the absence of rainfall from Monday.
Chandigarh
Lightning, thunderstorms in Chandigarh
The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Chandigarh amid chances of thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday.
The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy till Monday with chances of lightning and thundery development. The maximum temperature is likely to stay below 40 degrees Celsius till Wednesday.
No severe weather alerts have been issued for the next seven days, and conditions are expected to remain under a "green warning" category, indicating no major concerns.