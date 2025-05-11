Shikhar Dhawan condemns Pakistan's ceasefire violation, calls it 'filthy'
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has vehemently criticized Pakistan for violating a recently signed ceasefire.
The violation came mere hours after the truce was signed, when reports emerged of Pakistan carrying out drone attacks on vital Indian territories of Srinagar and Kutch.
The breach has caused anger across India, with Dhawan taking to the social media platform X to express his discontent.
Outrage expressed
Dhawan's strong reaction to ceasefire breach
Dhawan took to X to express his outrage over the ceasefire violation: "Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya (The filthy nation has once again shown its filthiness to the whole world)."
His comments mirror the increasing frustration among Indians, who see Pakistan's repeated breaches as deliberate and deceitful.
Other prominent figures, including Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rahul Tewatia, also slammed Pakistan's actions.
Twitter Post
Dhawan's post on X
Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya. #Pakistan#Ceasefire— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 10, 2025
Impact on sports
BCCI suspends IPL 2025 amid security concerns
Ceasefire breach has hit more than politics. Even sports has been affected.
According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put on hold plans for IPL 2025 comeback amid security fears.
The league was originally scheduled to end on May 25, but plans have been put on hold due to security concerns.
Security measures
Indian defense forces remain vigilant
On May 8, the Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals match, being held in Dharamsala, was abandoned after a security scare.
In retaliation for Pakistan's ceasefire violation, Indian defense forces continue to be on high alert.
Several drone threats were neutralized in time, maintaining the safety and security of important regions.