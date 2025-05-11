What's the story

A 19-year-old woman died after being pushed out of a moving vehicle, while her 17-year-old friend was gang-raped by three men on the NH-334 between Meerut and Bulandshahr.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. The next day, the minor escaped and reported the crime at the Khurja Nagar police station.

All three accused were arrested after a brief encounter with the cops.