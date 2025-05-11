Murder, gang-rape in moving car on Meerut highway
What's the story
A 19-year-old woman died after being pushed out of a moving vehicle, while her 17-year-old friend was gang-raped by three men on the NH-334 between Meerut and Bulandshahr.
The incident happened on Tuesday night. The next day, the minor escaped and reported the crime at the Khurja Nagar police station.
All three accused were arrested after a brief encounter with the cops.
Incident details
Victims lured by men under false pretenses
The survivors had gone on a drive along with two men, Sandeep Singh and Amit Kumar, both in their early 20s. They were later joined by another man, Gaurav Kumar, aged 22.
Bulandshahr (rural) SP Tejveer Singh said the group allegedly roamed around the city and drank alcohol in the vehicle.
An argument broke out between them as they approached the Jani area of Meerut.
Fatal confrontation
Victim pushed from car, dies on highway
When they reached the Jani area of Meerut, the 19-year-old fought back and was allegedly thrown out of the moving car. She was then struck by an unknown vehicle on the highway and killed on the spot.
The minor was sexually assaulted for the whole night inside their car.
When they arrived in Khurja early the next morning, she escaped and informed the police.
Arrest details
Accused arrested after police encounter
The case was registered under IPC 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 70(2) (rape), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 5/6 of the Pocso Act.
All three accused were nabbed after a brief encounter in Bulandshahr on Saturday afternoon. Sandeep and Gaurav received bullet injuries on their legs in the shootout with police.
"We are investigating further to establish all details," Singh added.