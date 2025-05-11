What's the story

India has accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire agreement just hours after it was announced.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the violation, stating that the Indian armed forces are appropriately responding to such breaches.

Misri emphasized the seriousness of such violations, urging Pakistan to address them with "seriousness and responsibility."

Misri revealed Indian troops have been instructed to respond firmly to future breaches along the International Border and Line of Control.