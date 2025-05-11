Hours after announcement, Pakistan breaches ceasefire understanding: Government
What's the story
India has accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire agreement just hours after it was announced.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the violation, stating that the Indian armed forces are appropriately responding to such breaches.
Misri emphasized the seriousness of such violations, urging Pakistan to address them with "seriousness and responsibility."
Misri revealed Indian troops have been instructed to respond firmly to future breaches along the International Border and Line of Control.
Violations reported
Drones spotted in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat
Misri's statement came after reports of drones being seen and shot down in several places in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to X to express shock at the breach. He asked if the ceasefire was in place after hearing blasts across Srinagar.
Abdullah also said air defense units in central Srinagar had opened fire.
Twitter Post
Omar Abdullah's post on X
This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025
Agreement details
Ceasefire agreement announced by US President Donald Trump
The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He said after extensive discussions mediated by the US, India and Pakistan had agreed to a "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."
Both Indian and Pakistani Foreign Secretaries confirmed the agreement later in the day.
Misri disclosed that both sides had agreed to halt all firing and military action on land, air, and sea from 5:00pm IST.
Diplomatic position
India's stance on ceasefire remains unchanged
Despite announcing a ceasefire, sources say the deal with Pakistan is conditional and won't change India's diplomatic position against its neighbor.
Commodore Raghu R Nair of the Ministry of Defence reiterated this stand at a press briefing.
He warned that every misadventure from Pakistan would be answered with strength, and any future escalation would invite a decisive response from India.