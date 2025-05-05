What's the story

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have unearthed five IEDs (improvised explosive devices) from a secret terrorist hideout in Poonch district on Monday, India Today reported, citing sources.

The major recovery comes days after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The operation was part of a broader effort by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.