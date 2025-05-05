Terror hideout busted in J&K; 5 IEDs, communication devices recovered
What's the story
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have unearthed five IEDs (improvised explosive devices) from a secret terrorist hideout in Poonch district on Monday, India Today reported, citing sources.
The major recovery comes days after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
The operation was part of a broader effort by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.
Discovery details
IEDs found in tiffin boxes and steel buckets
The hideout was located in Surankote's forest area through a covert operation.
Among the recovered IEDs, three were hidden inside tiffin boxes while two others were hidden inside steel buckets.
Apart from explosives, the forces also seized communication devices and other potentially incriminating materials from the hideout.
Counter-terror efforts
Large-scale counter-terror operations launched in Valley
Following the Pahalgam attack, authorities have launched large-scale counter-terror operations across the Valley.
The operations include raiding suspected hideouts, dismantling terrorist shelters, and detaining hundreds of suspected terror associates for questioning.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Narendra Modi had vowed to pursue the terrorists and their handlers "to the ends of the earth."