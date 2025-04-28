Robert Vadra clarifies 'Muslims feeling weakened' remark after backlash
What's the story
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has clarified his recent statement on the Pahalgam attack.
His clarification came after a political controversy erupted over his statement that "Muslims are feeling weakened."
Vadra said his statements had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.
"No justification - political, religious, or ideological - can ever excuse violence against innocent, defenseless people. I believe terrorism...is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on the very soul of humanity," he said.
Clarification
Vadra's comments following the Pahalgam attack
After the Pahalgam attack, Vadra said he feels terrorists specifically targeted Hindu males because there is a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India.
By checking the religious identity of tourists before shooting them, terrorists were probably trying to send a message to PM Narendra Modi, he suggested.
This statement sparked uproar, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology and accusing him of speaking terrorist language.
Reflection
Vadra explains his silence and commitment to truth
After remaining silent for almost a week, Vadra said, "I chose to remain silent for a few days, but this silence should not be mistaken for indifference, apathy, or a lack of patriotism."
"In fact, it is my deep love for my country, my profound respect for truth, and my commitment to dedication that made me take time for reflection before speaking."