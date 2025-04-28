What's the story

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has clarified his recent statement on the Pahalgam attack.

His clarification came after a political controversy erupted over his statement that "Muslims are feeling weakened."

Vadra said his statements had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

"No justification - political, religious, or ideological - can ever excuse violence against innocent, defenseless people. I believe terrorism...is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on the very soul of humanity," he said.