US Vice President JD Vance embarks on 4-day India visit
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has started his four-day visit to India with his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, and three children.
The family is scheduled to arrive at the Palam airbase in New Delhi on Monday morning. A senior Union minister is slated to welcome them on arrival.
This is Vance's first visit to India after he became the US Vice President.
Diplomatic talks
Trade deal discussions on the agenda
On his visit, Vance is expected to discuss several topics related to tariffs and a potential bilateral trade deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sources hint that he may also urge India to consider purchasing US defense equipment.
The talks are part of ongoing New Delhi-Washington negotiations to finalize a bilateral trade agreement that addresses various issues, including tariffs and market access.
Cultural exploration
Vance's itinerary includes cultural visits
After reaching Delhi, Vance and his family will visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and a shopping complex famous for its traditional hand-crafted goods.
In the evening, he will meet Modi at his home for official talks.
The discussions are expected to focus on finalizing the proposed bilateral trade pact at the earliest and boosting overall India-US relations.
Cultural immersion
Vance's family to experience India's heritage
Post the official talks, Modi would host a dinner for Vance's family and accompanying US officials.
They will then head out for Jaipur that night, where they will be staying at the Rambagh Palace, a luxury hotel that was once a royal guesthouse.
On Tuesday, the family would visit historical sites, including Amer Fort, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Cultural tour
Vance's family to visit Taj Mahal
On Wednesday morning, the Vance family will visit Agra, where they will take a tour of the iconic Taj Mahal. They will also pay a visit to Shilpgram, an open-air emporium of various Indian artifacts.
The family is expected to depart for Jaipur later in the afternoon.
Their trip will conclude on Thursday (April 24), when they will depart for the US from Jaipur.