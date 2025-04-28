'Your budget less than India's military budget': Owaisi shreds Pakistan
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP, has lashed out at Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.
Addressing a public meeting at Prabhani, Maharashtra, Owaisi rejected threats from Pakistani leaders and added, "Pakistan is half a century behind India."
He added that India's military budget is higher than the entire budget of Pakistan.
Owaisi criticized Pakistan's repeated claims of having nuclear and atomic bombs, adding, "You are not just half an hour behind, you are half a century behind India."
"Remember, if you go into another country and kill innocent people, no country will remain silent," he said.
Condemning the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack for asking the religion of their victims before killing them, the AIMIM chief said they were no better than ISIS.
"Which religion are you talking about? You are worse than the Khawarij. This act shows you are the successors of ISIS," he said.
He also accused Pakistan of training terrorists to attack India and said that international law permits India to act against the Pakistan Air Force and its cyber infrastructure.
Owaisi also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to economically weaken Pakistan.
He reiterated that Kashmiris are an inseparable part of India and condemned TV channels for speaking against them.
He praised the courage of a Kashmiri who fought terrorists and another who saved an injured child, saying they are the ones who matter in the fight against terrorism.
Apart from commenting on Pakistan, Owaisi also spoke about the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He called upon people to protest against the same in programs organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).
The AIMIM chief lambasted leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Jayant Chaudhary, and Chandrababu Naidu, for backing the bill.
Muslims and secular-minded people won't forgive them for their support of the detrimental legislation, he warned.