All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP, has lashed out at Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a public meeting at Prabhani, Maharashtra, Owaisi rejected threats from Pakistani leaders and added, "Pakistan is half a century behind India."

He added that India's military budget is higher than the entire budget of Pakistan.