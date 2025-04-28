What's the story

Congress leader Udit Raj has slammed his party colleague Shashi Tharoor for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Raj questioned Tharoor's loyalty to the Congress party and said he was acting like a spokesperson for the BJP.

"I want to ask Shashi Tharoor, is he in the Congress party or the BJP? Is he trying to become a super-BJP man?" he questioned.