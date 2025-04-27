'Mann ki baat': Modi assures justice for Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives.
Speaking during the 121st episode of 'Mann ki Baat,' PM Modi said, "There is a deep agony in my heart. The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims."
Justice promised
PM Modi assures justice for Pahalgam attack victims
PM Modi assured families of Pahalgam terror attack victims that justice will be served.
"Nyay milke rahega," (Justice will be delivered) he said, promising a strong response against those responsible for the attack.
His comments came in response to a terrorist assault on April 22, where 26 unsuspecting people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.
Attack condemned
PM Modi condemns attack as cowardly act of desperation
Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi called it an act of desperation by the sponsors of terrorism.
"This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of those who sponsor terrorism, shows their cowardice."
The prime minister said that these terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and that's why they plotted such a major conspiracy.
Unity emphasized
PM Modi highlights India's unity in fight against terrorism
PM Modi emphasized that the strength of the nation was its unity in the war against terrorism.
He said, "In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism."
The prime minister called upon citizens to strengthen their resolve and show their strong will as a nation in facing this challenge together.