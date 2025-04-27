Pahalgam attack victim's wife seeks 'martyr' status for husband
What's the story
Ashanya, widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has sought martyr status for her late husband.
Shubham was a "proud Hindu" who gave his life to save others, she said.
The couple was targeted by terrorists who inquired about their religion before firing at them.
Ashanya first assumed it was a prank, and only understood the situation when Shubham was shot dead.
Attack details
Shubham was among 26 victims in Pahalgam attack
31-year-old Shubham Dwivedi was a businessman from Kanpur, one of the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. Most of the 26 were tourists.
He and Ashanya had married just over two months ago on February 12.
Shubham was cremated at his native village after the tragedy. But even after her husband's death, Ashanya continues to fight for recognition for his bravery and sacrifice.
Government recognition
Ashanya's plea for martyr status
"I do not want anything else from the government except that Shubham should be given the status of a 'martyr.' If the government accepts my wish, I will have a reason to live," Ashanya said, making her desire for official recognition clear.
She also condemned the actions of those who ask for one's name and religion before resorting to violence.
"Anyone who shoots by asking one's name and religion should be eliminated," she asserted.
Personal experience
Ashanya's account of the attack
Recounting the harrowing events of that day, Ashanya said, "As soon as they came, one of them asked if we were Hindus or Muslims? I thought those people (terrorists) were playing a prank. I turned back, laughed, and asked them what was going on. Then they repeated their question, and as soon as I replied that we were Hindus, a shot was fired and everything was over for me."