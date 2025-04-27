What's the story

Ashanya, widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has sought martyr status for her late husband.

Shubham was a "proud Hindu" who gave his life to save others, she said.

The couple was targeted by terrorists who inquired about their religion before firing at them.

Ashanya first assumed it was a prank, and only understood the situation when Shubham was shot dead.