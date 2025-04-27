Civilian shot dead in Kashmir amid heightened tensions
What's the story
A civilian was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday night.
Victim Ghulam Rasool Magray was attacked at his home in Kani Khas. He received severe injuries in his abdomen and wrist, and later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.
This comes closely behind a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people earlier this week.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway, no group has claimed responsibility yet
According to police officials, Magray was shot at his home by the assailants.
He was first treated at the District Hospital Handwara, but was later transferred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have registered a case of murder, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Security measures
Kashmir on high alert after recent terrorist attack
The shooting comes amid increased tensions in Kashmir after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
In response to the increasing violence, security forces have launched a major crackdown across the valley.
Over 2,000 individuals suspected of having militant sympathies have been detained and questioned as part of these intensified security operations.