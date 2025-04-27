What's the story

A civilian was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday night.

Victim Ghulam Rasool Magray was attacked at his home in Kani Khas. He received severe injuries in his abdomen and wrist, and later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

This comes closely behind a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people earlier this week.