Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam trolled; NCW intervenes
What's the story
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come out in support of Himanshi Narwal, widow of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
The NCW condemned the online backlash against her comments calling for tolerance toward Muslims and Kashmiris.
In a post on X, the women's panel said it disapproves of social media targeting Narwal after her husband's death.
Twitter Post
Read their statement here
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले में देश के अनेक नागरिकों की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस हमले में अन्य लोगों के साथ लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी से उनका धर्म पूछकर उन्हें गोली मार दी गई थी। इस आतंकी हमले से पूरा देश आहत व क्रोधित है।— NCW (@NCWIndia) May 4, 2025
लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी की मृत्यु के पश्चात…
Advocacy
NCW emphasizes the importance of respectful discourse
"After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the way his wife Himanshi Narwal is being criticized on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate and condemnable," the NCW said.
The NCW emphasized on maintaining respectful discourse within the constitutional limits.
"Targeting a woman for her ideological expression or personal life in such a manner is completely unacceptable," the NCW said, while also emphasizing that the country was "hurt and angry" by the attack in Pahalgam.
Public response
Himanshi's appeal for peace amid social media backlash
The online troll against Narwal started after she made her first public comments in an interview last week. Broken yet undeterred by the heinous act, she appealed to the nation not to harbor hostility toward Muslims or Kashmiris.
"I want the entire country to pray for him (Vinay), that wherever he is, he has found peace. That is all I ask."
"We only wish for peace-nothing else," Narwal said and demanded that those behind the attack be brought to justice.