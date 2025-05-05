What's the story

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come out in support of Himanshi Narwal, widow of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The NCW condemned the online backlash against her comments calling for tolerance toward Muslims and Kashmiris.

In a post on X, the women's panel said it disapproves of social media targeting Narwal after her husband's death.