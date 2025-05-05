Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th consecutive night
What's the story
The Pakistan army continued their ceasefire violations for the 11th consecutive day along the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5.
This surge in unprovoked gunfire from posts across the border is no longer limited to one or two sectors as it was earlier.
Violations have now spread simultaneously across multiple sectors along the LoC, marking a departure from past trends.
Expansion
Ceasefire violations now span multiple sectors
Earlier, ceasefire violations were restricted to one or two locations, especially in the south of the Pir Panjal range, because of topography.
But in the latest round, they have been reported from sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.
This marks a wider geographical spread of violations along the LoC than ever before.
Increased activity
Unprovoked firing incidents reported across the LoC
The recent spurt in ceasefire violations comes after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
The latest incidents involved unprovoked small arms firing from Pakistan Army posts opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas.
Both sides traded fire on Friday night after such provocations.
Notably, sectors along Kupwara in North Kashmir and Akhnoor in the Jammu region have seen daily ceasefire violations.
Tactical shift
Unprovoked firings appear to be a strategy
According to Indian Express sources, such unprovoked firings are mostly being reported from sectors where Pakistani troops have an advantage of terrain.
Unlike previous ceasefire violations, which were aimed at facilitating infiltrators from across the LoC, these new violations seem more aggressive after the Pahalgam terror attack.
They seem to be an attempt to keep Indian troops from taking offensive action by keeping their forward line engaged.
Preparations
Both sides prepare for potential escalation
Though recent firings have mostly been with small arms, sources said Pakistan is preparing medium artillery guns for any possible escalation.
Indian troops are also ready with selected targets and sufficient ammunition in case of an escalation to artillery shelling.
Most artillery regiments along the LoC on India's side have already transitioned to 155mm-caliber guns as per the Army's ongoing modernization plan because of their superior range and impact.