Video: Man who allegedly helped terrorists drowns while fleeing
What's the story
A man identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, who allegedly sheltered terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, drowned while trying to escape arrest by security forces.
Per reports, Magray had allegedly confessed to offering food and logistics to terrorists hiding in the forest in Kulgam's Tangmarg and was leading them to the terrorists' hiding spot when he tried to flee.
NDTV, citing sources, said Magray was picked up by the police on Saturday.
Twitter Post
His escape captured on camera
#KulgamUpdate | Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray (23), who had confessed knowledge of terrorist hideouts, died by suicide after jumping into Vishaw Nallah while guiding forces to a second hideout near the river. Legal proceedings underway, sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/mgW1eOPojK— Tejinder Singh Sodhi (@TejinderSsodhi) May 4, 2025
Charges
Allegations against Magray
In the video, Magray is seen jumping into a rocky river after glancing around at the wooded area around him.
He then jumps into the Veshaw River but is swept away by the strong current.
"When CASO (cordon and search operation) was launched, the deceased went to the hideout spot (near the riverbed) under close supervision via videographed drone. Consequently, he jumped into Veshaw Nalla and probably tried to escape," the police said on Sunday.
Incident footage
Magray's escape attempt captured on film
His body was later retrieved from the Adbal stream in the Aharbal area of Kulgam.
The incident has created a controversy, with some spreading false information about it.
Security forces have condemned such misinformation and clarified they shouldn't be held responsible for his death.
While the video shows him drowning, his family has alleged foul play and claimed he died in police custody.
Conspiracy claims
Mehbooba Mufti alleges conspiracy in Magray's death
Reacting to the drowning, Former CM and Peoples Democratic Party head Mehbooba Mufti has alleged a conspiracy behind Magray's death.
"Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river."
"The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam appears to be a calculated attempt to derail the fragile peace, disrupt tourism in Kashmir and undermine communal harmony across the country," she alleged and demanded an investigation.