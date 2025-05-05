What's the story

A man identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, who allegedly sheltered terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, drowned while trying to escape arrest by security forces.

Per reports, Magray had allegedly confessed to offering food and logistics to terrorists hiding in the forest in Kulgam's Tangmarg and was leading them to the terrorists' hiding spot when he tried to flee.

NDTV, citing sources, said Magray was picked up by the police on Saturday.