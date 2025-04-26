J&K government demolishes houses of 3 Pahalgam attack terrorists
What's the story
In a stark message to local terrorists and their families, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government has demolished the houses of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.
The properties belonged to Adil Hussain Thoker, Ahsan Sheikh, and Asif Sheikh.
The decisive action was taken on Thursday and Friday nights, with no family members present during the demolitions.
Controlled demolition
Demolitions executed with precision to avoid collateral damage
Demolitions were executed with precision so that neighboring homes weren't affected. This was to send a message that the action was not against the general public.
A source said those behind the Pahalgam attack knew about the demolition beforehand and had vacated their homes and important belongings before.
The J&K government has threatened more demolitions under its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.
Disincentives
Families of terrorists to lose government benefits
"The action is clearly aimed at disincentivizing local terrorism or any kind of support to terror," a state government functionary told The Times of India.
Families of those joining terrorist ranks will be denied government benefits and facilities, including passports, police clearances, and government jobs.
"This is all part of the Centre's and J&K administration's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism," the official added.