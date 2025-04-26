Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again, Army retaliates
What's the story
The Pakistani military has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
Unprovoked firing was answered in kind by Indian troops, who used small arms to retaliate.
The skirmish took place at several locations along the LoC, but no casualties have been reported till now.
Background
Recent ceasefire violations and their implications
This is the second ceasefire violation on consecutive nights, after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26, most of them tourists.
The Pakistani military has been accused of attempting to provoke the Indian side for the second night in a row.
The Indian Army said firing was seen from several posts along the LoC, which divides the Indian and Pakistani armies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Violent encounters
Recent clashes in Jammu and Kashmir
In another encounter on Friday, a clash broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Bandipora district of J&K.
The confrontation led to injuries to both an escaping terrorist as well as two senior police officials.
This gunfight was started by security personnel who had launched a search operation based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.
Ongoing operations
Manhunt for terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack
After the Pahalgam attack, a massive manhunt is on to nab five to six terrorists involved in the killings.
Authorities have released images of three suspects behind the attack: Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.
A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for anyone providing credible information about their whereabouts.
Diplomatic fallout
Diplomatic tensions escalate between India and Pakistan
The ceasefire violations come amid boiling tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.
Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, citing "sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan."
Water Minister CR Patil warned "not a drop" of Indus water would flow to Pakistan.
Both countries have also withdrawn diplomatic staff and stopped visa services for each other's citizens. Cross-border visits are unlikely to resume anytime soon.