The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

This follows the government's decision to pause two central aspects of the controversial law in response to probing questions by the apex court.

The Centre had given a written assurance on April 17 that it would not denotify waqf properties or make appointments to the Central Waqf Council and boards till May 5.