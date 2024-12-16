Summarize Simplifying... In short On the 12th anniversary of the infamous Nirbhaya gang rape case, the Supreme Court of India received a PIL emphasizing the need for improved women's safety measures nationwide.

The PIL proposes fast-tracking trials related to sexual violence, banning "unfiltered obscenity" on OTT platforms, and mandatory CCTV installations in workplaces.

The hearing coincided with President Droupadi Murmu expressing concern over recurring sexual violence incidents.

The PIL demands comprehensive guidelines for women's safety across India

On Nirbhaya case anniversary, a notice to Centre by SC

By Snehil Singh 06:14 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court has sent notices to the Union and state governments after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA). The PIL demands comprehensive guidelines for women's safety across India, including regulating social behavior in public transport, banning free online pornography, and castrating sex offenders. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan called some proposals "innovative," while others were "barbaric."

SCWLA advocates for nationwide safety reforms

Senior Advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, appearing for the SCWLA, emphasized the need for safety reforms across the country. She noted that despite stringent laws, their implementation remains questionable. Pavani also highlighted underreported cases of sexual violence since the RG Kar Hospital incident in Kolkata, alleging that 94 such incidents have taken place but weren't sufficiently covered by media outlets.

PIL proposes additional measures for women's safety

The PIL also calls for a ban on "unfiltered obscenity" on OTT platforms and compulsory CCTV installations in workplaces. It suggests fast-tracking trials related to rape and sexual harassment and preventing MPs/MLAs accused of crimes against women from contesting elections till acquitted. Justice Kant noted that while some issues raised are commendable, others need to be thought through carefully because of their harsh nature.

President Murmu expresses concern over recurring sexual violence

President Droupadi Murmu recently expressed her concern over repeated incidents of sexual violence. She slammed society's "collective amnesia" over such crimes and stressed that no civilized society should condone these atrocities against women and children. The PIL hearing came on the 12th anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape incident, which had triggered nationwide protests. The victim, a 22-year-old physiotherapy intern, was beaten, gang-raped, and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her male friend.