What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has reconstituted a three-judge bench to decide if its 2022 decision needs reconsideration, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The new bench, consisting of Justice Surya Kant, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, will hear a batch of petitions against this verdict.

The matter will be heard on May 7.