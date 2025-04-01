'Inhuman, illegal': SC slams Yogi government over demolitions; orders fine
The Supreme Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for their "inhuman and illegal" razing of houses in Prayagraj.
The court observed such demolitions were done in a "high-handed" manner, in violation of citizens' right to shelter and due process of law.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said such acts cannot be tolerated under the rule of law.
Following the illegal demolitions, the SC has directed the Prayagraj Development Authority to pay ₹10 lakh each to the victim homeowners.
The court has given six weeks to make the compensation payment.
Last month, the apex court had also lambasted the UP government for demolishing the house of a lawyer, a professor, and three others in Prayagraj without following due process.
"This sends a shocking and wrong signal and this is something that needs to be corrected," the bench said.
The petitioners stated that the notices were delivered to them on a Saturday night in March 2021 and that the demolition occurred the next day.
They approached the SC after the Allahabad High Court dismissed their case.
Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, arguing for the petitioners, told the court that the government "mistook" their land for that of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in a police encounter in 2023.
The counsel for the state, Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, argued that reasonable time was given to the petitioners to respond to the notice.
But Justice Oka disagreed, calling it a "high-handed case."
"Why was the notice affixed like this? Why not send by courier? Anyone will give notice like this and carry out demolition. This is a high-handed case of demolition, that is all," he said.
The bench then ordered that the demolished structures be reconstructed.