What's the story

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for their "inhuman and illegal" razing of houses in Prayagraj.

The court observed such demolitions were done in a "high-handed" manner, in violation of citizens' right to shelter and due process of law.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said such acts cannot be tolerated under the rule of law.