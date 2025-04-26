BSF thwarts major terror plot in Punjab, recovers explosives
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully foiled a major terror plan in Punjab. The operation resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from a village near Amritsar.
This was made possible based on actionable intelligence provided by BSF's intelligence wing.
The recovered materials included five hand grenades with six detonators, four pistols with eight magazines, 220 live rounds, among others.
Intelligence input
BSF's intelligence wing plays a crucial role
Crucial inputs from BSF's intelligence wing led to the successful recovery of arms and explosives. The operation was conducted near Balbe Dariya village in Amritsar (Rural).
Troops launched a focused search operation and recovered two large concealed packets hidden in an agricultural field.
The recovered ammunition has been handed over to the police for further investigation.
Persistent threat
Previous seizure indicates ongoing threat
The latest recovery was made about 3.5km from another location where a similar seizure was made on April 22, hinting that cross-border terror syndicates are continuously trying to push in arms and spread violence on Indian soil.
The timely action by alert BSF troops has foiled a potentially devastating terror strike, possibly aimed at causing mass casualties.
Significance
Recent attacks highlight importance of BSF's efforts
The importance of this recovery has been emphasized by the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 and injured several.
BSF's latest operation has prevented a potentially major terror strike that could have led to mass casualties.
In related news, special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started questioning survivors of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in South Kashmir.