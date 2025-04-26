What's the story

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully foiled a major terror plan in Punjab. The operation resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from a village near Amritsar.

This was made possible based on actionable intelligence provided by BSF's intelligence wing.

The recovered materials included five hand grenades with six detonators, four pistols with eight magazines, 220 live rounds, among others.